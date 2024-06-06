Ashanti Regional Minister Reviews Progress at Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has expressed satisfaction with the progress and the quality of work executed so far at the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT).

This project, owned by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), with the support of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the Ministry of Transport, is currently funded by the government of Ghana.

The Minister expressed the satisfaction during a visit to the project site to inspect the progress of the ongoing construction.

The Minister was taken on a detailed tour of the site using the projects impressively crafted road network system to witness the locations for the customs-bonded warehouses, Container Freight Station (CFS), truck park, fire and police stations, commercial area, admin block, and associated infrastructure.

He emphasized that despite the financial challenges the country faces, the government is committed to allocating the necessary funds to accelerate the progress of the project and meet all deadlines.

“We have to be a bit patient with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the contractor and the consultants, they have done a lot” he urged Ghanaians.

The CEO of GSA, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong noted that the journey has been marked by milestones and challenges, but government’s commitment to realizing the vision of the BILT remains resolute.

“Efforts have been underway to expedite works at the project site to complete phase one of the project which includes earth works, drainage works, construction of critical infrastructure, road networks, Hovet, terminal, container handling, storage depot for import, export and transit, custom bonded warehouses, container freight stations, truck parks, fire and police stations, commercial area, a revamp of the Admin block and any associated infrastructure including service lines, water sources, sub stations and the interchange” he indicated.

He said, BILT is a key component of the government’s initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway (GHATIG) Program, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity.