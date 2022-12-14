Ashanti Regional Minister urges youth to embrace TVET

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister has urged the youth to embrace Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to acquire skills that will made them self-employable.

He said TVET had the potential to resolve the country’s unemployment challenges and that was why the government was providing the requisite infrastructure to make TVET education accessible to many young people in the country.

Mr Osei Mensah made the call, during an inauguration of a six-unit classroom block with offices for the headmaster, staff and computer laboratory, for the Achinakrom basic schools in the Ejisu Municipality.

It was constructed by the district assembly to replace an old block which had become a death trap for the pupils.

The Regional Minister said TVET was now the best form of education all over the world, since it provided hands-on skills training required by not only industries but the individual to create his or her own business.

The younger generation therefore needed to embrace it to acquire the skills needed to create jobs for themselves and employ others.

Mr Osei Mensah said the government would continue to create opportunities in the TVET space to get more young people to acquire rightful skills and expertise for their future.

Mr Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive, said quality education delivery was one of the topmost priorities of the assembly.

It would therefore work to provide the infrastructure and human resources to promote and enhance efficient classroom delivery to improve the performance of school children in the area.

Ms. Lordina Amankwaa, assembly for Achinakrom electoral area called on the children to take advantage of the project to learn to climb higher on the education ladder.