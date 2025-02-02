Ashanti Regional Minister Vows to Pursue Obuasi East Election Challenge Amid Alleged Discrepancies

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene has firmly dismissed claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is backing down from its legal challenge over the disputed Obuasi East parliamentary seat, insisting the party remains committed to contesting election results it deems flawed.

His remarks come amid swirling reports that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Samuel Aboagye, had withdrawn from the case—a narrative Dr. Amoakohene labeled as “misinformation.”

“We are still in court,” the minister asserted during an interview on GHone TV, monitored by MyNewsGH. He doubled down on allegations of irregularities in the December 2023 polls, citing glaring inconsistencies between vote tallies announced at the Obuasi East collation center and those later declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra. “How does a 14,000-vote lead vanish overnight, leaving a margin of just 19 votes? Ghanaians deserve answers,” he questioned, reflecting widespread frustration within the NPP over the contested outcome.

Dr. Amoakohene argued that the NPP’s legal team had compiled “irrefutable evidence” of procedural violations, though he stopped short of detailing specifics. His resolve underscores the high stakes for both parties in Obuasi East, a mining-rich constituency historically marked by tight races and occasional turmoil. The NPP, which initially celebrated a decisive lead during collation, now accuses the EC of mishandling the final count—a charge the commission has yet to address publicly.

The dispute highlights recurring tensions in Ghana’s electoral process, where accusations of result manipulation often follow closely fought contests. While such legal challenges are not uncommon, the staggering disparity in vote margins alleged here has amplified scrutiny. Analysts suggest the case could test public confidence in electoral institutions, particularly if evidence of irregularities emerges during court proceedings.

Critics, however, urge caution, noting that unverified claims of fraud risk inflaming political divisions. “Election disputes must be resolved transparently through the courts, not through rhetoric,” remarked governance expert Dr. Charity Mensah. “Without concrete proof, these allegations only deepen voter cynicism.”

As the legal battle drags on, residents of Obuasi East remain in limbo, their parliamentary representation hanging in the balance. For the NPP, the fight is as much about reclaiming a seat as it is about salvaging credibility ahead of future elections. Dr. Amoakohene’s defiant tone signals a party unwilling to concede easily—but with the NDC yet to publicly counter his claims, the path to resolution remains murky.

The case’s outcome could set a precedent for how Ghana’s judiciary handles electoral grievances in an era of heightened political polarization. For now, all eyes remain on the courts—and the evidence, or lack thereof, that might finally settle the debate over Obuasi East’s true verdict.