Ashanti Regional NDC Imposes Ban on Shadow Campaigns for DCE and MCE Positions

The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a firm directive banning shadow campaigns and the distribution of promotional materials for District Chief Executive (DCE) and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) positions.

The ban, formalized in a memorandum dated December 30, is aimed at fostering unity within the party and preventing actions that could cause division among members ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Regional Secretary, voiced concern over a growing trend where party members are creating posters and soliciting endorsements for the aforementioned positions. He stressed that such activities undermine the party’s internal processes and structures, warning that they risk destabilizing the unity crucial for the party’s success.

The memorandum explicitly prohibits members from producing posters, fliers, or any other form of promotional material, whether physical or digital. Additionally, soliciting signatures or endorsements from party structures, including branch executives, is strictly banned. The directive reaffirms that the appointment of DCEs and MCEs is solely within the purview of the President, made in consultation with party leadership.

Regional and constituency executives have been tasked with enforcing the directive, ensuring that any violations are reported and appropriately dealt with. Disciplinary action, as per the party’s constitution, will be taken against anyone found in breach of these instructions.

The NDC leadership called on all members to redirect their energy toward supporting the party’s broader goals and strategies as they prepare for the upcoming elections, urging them to respect party unity above individual ambitions.

The Ashanti Regional NDC’s bold step to curb shadow campaigns reflects a growing concern over the potential fragmentation of party unity in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. The directive signals a concerted effort by the leadership to ensure that internal party processes, especially regarding the selection of DCEs and MCEs, are followed with respect and adherence to the party’s structures. As the party navigates this crucial phase, the ban serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and discipline within the ranks, especially as divisive actions could have far-reaching consequences for the NDC’s electoral prospects. How well this directive is enforced will undoubtedly be a key factor in the party’s ability to present a unified front in the months ahead.

NDC ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT

MEMORANDUM

TO: All Executives and Party Members

DATE: [30th December, 2024]

SUBJECT: Ban on the Issuance of Posters and Shadow Campaigns for DCE and MCE Positions

The Party has noted with concern reports of activities by some members, including the issuance of posters and shadow campaigns in constituencies and on various platforms for the positions of District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs).

Furthermore, it has come to our attention that some members are allegedly moving through branch executives to solicit signatures and endorsements for their candidature.

The Party categorically frowns on such conduct and wishes to emphasize the following directives:

1. Ban on Posters and Campaigns:

The issuance of posters, fliers, and any other promotional material, whether physical or digital, to campaign for DCE and MCE positions is strictly prohibited. Any member found engaging in such activities will face disciplinary action as outlined in the Party’s constitution.

2. Prohibition of Solicitation for Endorsements:

Members are to refrain from soliciting signatures, endorsements, or any form of support from branch executives or other party structures for these positions. This behavior undermines party unity and must cease.

3. Adherence to Official Channels:

The Party reiterates that appointments to DCE and MCE positions are the prerogative of the President in consultation with the party leadership. Members are advised to respect this process and avoid activities that create unnecessary tension or division within the party.

4. Compliance and Monitoring:

Regional and constituency executives are tasked with monitoring and reporting any breaches of this directive.

Any member or group found violating these directives may face sanctions.

Your cooperation is highly appreciated.

SIGNED:

Dr Frank Amoakohene

Ashanti Regional Secretary