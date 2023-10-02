Ashanti Regional Tourism Authority plants trees to commemorate World Tourism Day

The Ashanti regional office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has as part of activities marking this year’s World Tourism Day celebrations, planted various tree species in the Bonwire township in the Ejisu Municipality.

The objective was to help beautify the ancient and cultural town noted for the origination of the rich Kente cloth, celebrated internationally as the most craftily hand-woven indigenous fabric in history.

About 150 trees made up of different species were planted along the streets and forecourts of the Kente Museum and the chief’s palace in the town.

Members of the Bonwire traditional council, assembly members and members of the community joined the exercise to help provide shade and good air to the numerous tourists who visited the community every day.

Madam Abena Boampong, Deputy Director of Standards and Quality Assurance at the Ashanti Regional Office of GTA, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was part of efforts by the Authority to promote sustainable eco-tourism in communities.

It was also part of efforts by the Authority to educate members of the public on the need to promote the hospitality industry while preserving the environment.

Nana Bobie Ansah, Chief of Bonwire, commended the GTA for the initiative and said tourism and environmental sustainability go hand in hand.

He also thanked the Authority for the various projects to promote the Kente cloth and tourism in the community and pledged the support of the chiefs and people to protect the trees and keep the community very clean every day.