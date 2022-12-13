Ashanti targets 165,831 in 5th round of Covid-19 vaccination campaign

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is seeking to vaccinate 165,831 people in the 5th National COVID-19 Vaccination exercise scheduled for December 14 to December 18, 2022.

Vaccination teams made up of 2,013 vaccinators are expected to be deployed across all 43 districts in the region to undertake the exercise.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that the exercise would target partially vaccinated and unvaccinated persons aged 15 and above.

He said pregnant women were also eligible to take the vaccines which were safe and efficacious, adding that, it was the surest way to prevent people from getting critically ill in the event of an infection.

The Regional Director indicated that it was important to embark on the exercise to boost the immune systems of the population as the festive season approaches.

He said large gatherings and outdoor events by revellers during the yuletide could potentially spark another wave of the viral disease hence the need to be proactive in the protection of the public.

The exercise, he said, would be repeated in early 2023 to reduce the risk of transmission, having brought it under control most part of the year.

He called on those partially vaccinated and those yet to receive the first dose to make it a priority to avail themselves during the exercise.