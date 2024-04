Stanley Nyantakyi, popularly known as Ashanti Warrior has presented his National Featherweight Belt to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the April 8 sitting of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

He won the title in a bout against veteran Emmanuel Quartey on April 2, 2024.

Nyantekyi has promised to defend his title and win other titles, especially the world title.