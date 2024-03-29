‘Ashanti Warrior’ To Face Off Against ‘Akuffo Addo’ At BOXFEST

Sensational Stanley Nyantekyi who loves to be called the ‘Ashanti Warrior’ has extended an invitation to boxing fans in Kumasi to come and watch his maiden bout in the Garden City against veteran Emmanuel Quartey aka ‘Akuffo Addo’ for the national featherweight title.

The fight dubbed BOXFEST which is staged by Osibor Promotions comes off on April 2, 2024, at the the SG Mall, Kumasi.

“Please allow me to use your massive platforms to invite my Ashanti brother and sisters to come and watch. Friends and fans can also follow me on my social media handle” Ashanti Warrior said.

According to Mr. Gordon Frimpong, CEO of Osibor Promotions, they strategically want to stage the fight in Kumasi for Ashantis who loves boxing, and to encourage more boxers from the region to hit the limelight.

He promised a good night of action with boxing entertainment, as boxing fans will have much to cheer about.

“Grab a ticket and let’s make this Easter Boxing Show a memorable one in the Ashanti Kingdom” he expressed.

Yours Truly was at the Bronx Boxing Gym on Thursday to see the Warrior put the finishing touches to his preparations, sparring with WBO Africa Champion, John Laryea, John Zile, and others and he assured his fans nothing but victory.

“I am very sure I will win by a knockout because I am in good form and ready to win my second and important title,” he said.

Nyantekyi (8-1-1) already holds the Lions Boxing Organisation (LBO) title belt and he said that pushed him high to fast recognition, however, he needs the national title and from there moves to other titles.

“I have already promised to win a world title and this is the step towards the big dream” he expressed.

Coach Carl Lokko said Nyantakyi is ready, focused, and in top shape for battle.

“This is another good test and we hope to pass and move to bigger titles” he said.

Emmanuel Quartey (25-11-1) a former featherweight champion is also coming to rebuild his career.

Crack boxers like John Zile, Daniel Gorsh, Bismark Saah, Emmanuel Otoo, Jacob Dickson, Sampson Solomon and Jon Power will feature in the supporting bouts.