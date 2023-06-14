Ashantifest 2023 launched with winner to collect 20,000ghc and MTN Ghana attractive prizes

The 2033 edition of Ashantifest was launched today at the Kaase office with attractive prizes announced for the winners.

All participating teams will take 1000ghc each for preparation, and the winning prizes announced as 1st. 20,000ghc, 2nd. gets10,000ghc, 3rd.collects 5,000ghc, and 4th taking home 2,000ghc.

Mr. Charles Osei Akoto, Technical Head of the Northern Business District MTN Ghana was glad to see so many people gathered.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had a ruthless impact on society, but after the official end of the pandemic, the cherished Ashantifest is back.

“Ashantifest, as you all know, is our annual regional festival created by MTN, aimed at bringing the brand closer to Asanteman and showing appreciation to you, our cherished customers. At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. As we celebrate the comeback of Ashantifest, we will continue to make the lives of our customers a whole lot brighter” he said.

According to him since the inception of Ashantifest over a decade ago, various life enriching initiatives including the provision of community improvement projects, sports and entertainment have been brought to the doorsteps of several communities in the Ashanti Region.

The celebration also comes with targeted promotional offers for customers in the region and this year will be no exception. Our valued Customers in Ashanti region can dial *141# for unique offers, just for you. This promotion will last for three long months. Let us spread the good news.

He named the Key highlights of the celebrations as – Community Football Gala (MTN Ashantifest Cup).The matches will start from 17th June.

Other details are •MTN FA Cup Final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 18th June, •Courtesy calls on the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Mayor of Kumasi, •Community forum at Asante Mampong ,•Media and Stakeholder forum to update the media on the current state of the MTN ’s business and and •SME Fair.

“You are not just playing for yourselves. You are playing for the communities you represent, an embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of your fans and as such, I encourage you all to give it your best shot. It is also important to remember that winning and losing are only part of the game. Enjoy the game and play well. May the best team win in 2023” he added.

He urged everyone in the Ashanti Region to participate in the activities and cheer their communities to victory.

The community football gala was introduced in 2021 with eight communities in Kumasi, and now extended to 16 communities and beyond Kumasi to Ejisu this year.

These teams will be drawn from Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest are Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho

The reigning champions are Old Tafo, while the Abrepo team won in 2021.