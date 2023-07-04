Ashantifest 2023 Producing Exciting Players And Interesting Results In Zonal Preliminary Matches

The Zone 3 matches of the 2023 MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta came off last Friday, 30th June 2023 at the Bantama Kookoase Park.

In the first game of the first day, defending champions, Tafo drew 0-0 with Bantama in a fierce battle of football.

In the second game, Suame won by a lone goal against Abrepo with Stephen Appiah Asare ‘Shankiki’ winning the hearts of spectators.

Bantama drew 0-0 with Suame in the third game of the day.

On Saturday, 1st July 2023, the tournament continued with game four also ending in a draw as Abrepo held Tafo to a goalless game.

In the fifth game Bantama went in stronger and cheered by the fans, the managed a 2-0 victory over Abrepo with Emmanuel Sarpong ‘Agogo’ and Romeo Appiah getting the goals.

Tafo bitterly lost 1-3 to Suame in the last match of the day with Babamu // Carlos, Ismael Antwi and Dede Ayew registering their names on the score sheet.

Suame leads the group with seven points from three matches. So far the players have displayed well and the best is expected to come as proceedings continue through to the final.

Table

Team GP W D L GF GA PTS GD

1. Suame 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 +3

2. Bantama 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 +2

3. Tafo 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 -2

4. Abrepo 3 0 1 2 3 0 1 -3