AshantiGold demoted to Division Two league

AshantiGold Sporting Club has been demoted to the Division Two league starting from the 2022/23 football season.

The miners were found guilty of match manipulation by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after their last game of the season against Inter Allies.

According to the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee chaired by Mr. Osei Kwadwo Adow, enough evidence was gathered on match-fixing, before the start and during the game between the two sides.

Excerpts of the ruling said: “To protect the sporting integrity of football in Ghana Per Article 18(1) & (2) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019, Ashantigold Sporting Club as a corporate entity is sanctioned as follows:

“A. That at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Ashantigold SC shall be demoted to the Division Two League in accordance with Article 6(3)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.

“B. That a fine of GHc100,000.00 is imposed on Ashantigold SC in accordance with Article 6(1)(c) and Article 6(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.”

Additionally, the President of AshantiGold SC, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong was found guilty of match-fixing and has been banned for 10 years as well as a fine of GHc100,000.

Also, Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong has also sustained an eight-year ban and a fine of GHc50,000.

Ashantigold players Stephen Owusu Banahene, Dacosta Ampem, Frank Akoto, Agyemang Isaac Opoku, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, and Eric Esso have also been banned for two years.