AshantiGold President Banned 10 years Over Match-fixing Scandal

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a 10-year ban on Dr. Kweku Frimpong, the President of AshantiGold SC.

In adding the Chief Executive Officer (CEO, Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, has also been banned eight years for his involvement in the betting scandal.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA found AshantiGold’s club’s official guilty of influencing the results of a match-day 34 fixture against Inter Allies in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The GFA after several weeks of reviewing the issue have demoted AshantiGold Football Club to Division Two and also imposed a fine of GHC100,000 on the club.

A statement released by the GFA said that the Disciplinary Committee in accordance with the GPL Regulations 2019, has banned Dr. Kweku Frimpong for a period of 120 months (10 years).

“The President of Ashantigold SC Dr. Kweku Frimpong is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 120 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.”

According to the statement, the GFA further slapped the AshantiGold president with a fine of 100,000 Ghana cedis.

Mr. Frimpong the CEO was also banned from taking part in active football and a fine of 50,000 Ghana cedis.

“That the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 96 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.”

“That a fine of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000) is imposed on the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019 .”

It said the committee has also placed a two-year ban on Mr. Thomas Duah, the Head Coach of the club, and also Aidoo Gee Ahmed who was the Team Manager of the club.

The likes of Stephen Owusu Banahene, Dacosta Ampem, Frank Akoto, Agyemang Isaac Opoku, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso Moses Kwame, and Solomon Afriyie were all charged with two years bans each, with the exception of Samed Mohammed and Seth Osei who were also given a ban of two years and six months.

Emmanuel Owusu Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai, Paul De Vries Asare, and Nana Kwasi Darling were among other players and officials who were also slapped with four years ban each having been involved in the scandal.According to the Ghana Football Association, the decision would be communicated to FIFA to be given international application in accordance with the GFA Disciplinary Code considering that a number of players would be playing in clubs outside the jurisdiction of the GFA.

The sanctions would commence in the 2022/2023 league season, according to the GFA.