AshantiGold SC have signed a three-year partnership deal with United Kingdom based manufacturers, iGimel sportswear.

iGimel sportswear will be replacing Scottish firm Pokoo who last kitted the Miners in 2019 and 2020.

Club President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong disclosed to Kumasi-based Sikka FM, the new kit sponsor is providing the club with the best of deals.

iGimel sportswear will be providing AshantiGold with match jerseys, training kits, balls amongst others when football activities resume in Ghana.

AshantiGold will be fully kitted by iGimel in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup campaigns.

