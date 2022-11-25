Ashba maintains unbeaten record at COESA 2022 Football

Host Ashanti-Brong Ahafo (Ashba) continued their unbeaten record in the 11th Colleges of Education Sports Association Games (COESA) men’s football tournament after thrashing Central-Western (Cenwest) 4:1 at the Paa Joe stadium on Wednesday.

Theophilus Asumadu opened the scores for the host in the 28th minute but Cenwest pulled level through Cosmos Fosu’s effort in the 44th minute.

Back from recess, Ashba piled on the pressure and scored through Emmanuel Ofosu, Dominic Owusu, and Prince Anane.



Ashba have thus recorded three victories in three matches in the ongoing football tournament after recording an earlier 2:1 success over the Northern zone, and a similar 2:1 triumph over EGA (Eastern-Greater Accra zone) in the opening game of the competition on Monday.



The Ashba attack has played a very important role in the success story thus far.

Striker Dominic Owusu has scored three goals, and Theophilus Asumadu has two goals in his name.



The Volta zone recorded a 2:0 success over Cenwest in the other men’s football match on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Zachariah Ahiati scored in the 1st and 78th minutes respectively as the Volta zone defeated the Northern zone on the opening day.



On day 2 of the women’s football, EGA piped Cenwest in the early kick-off game before Volta also beat Northern zone 1:0.



On day 1 of the tournament, Love Asamoah scored a brace as Ashba defeated the Northern zone 2:0 in the women’s football action. EGA and Volta played a pulsating 1:1 drawn game in another women’s football game. Erica Agbo-Asafo opened the scores for Volta before Princess Adarkwah scored the equalising goal. Volta eventually won the penalty kicks after converting 4 while EGA scored only 3.



The 5-competing zones at the 11th COESA Games are the Ashanti-Brong Ahafo zone (ASHBA), Eastern-Greater Accra (EGA) zone, Central-Western (CENWEST) zone, Volta zone, and Northern zone. The event is themed; Unearthing sports talents in the midst of pandemic: the role of Colleges of Education. About 900 male/female athletes drawn from the 5-zones of colleges of education are participating in the event which ends on Saturday.