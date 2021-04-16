President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah led some of his Executive Board members to Ashfoam Ghana Ltd on Thursday April 15th, 2021.

The meeting was part of the GOC’s visit to corporate institutions in Ghana with the mission to encourage the progressive relationship between the Ghana Olympic Committee and corporate institutions.

The GOC president was welcomed by the marketing manager Nana Yaw Ampim-Darko Antwi who expressed appreciation for the visit.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah expressed great optimism in the discussions which included supporting Team Ghana to Tokyo.

He said, “the most pressing issue now is Tokyo, and we know when you came over to the GOC to have a meeting with us, Ashfoam promised to support us to Tokyo with an amount of $20,000, we are also looking at the possibility of being a second brand, so that we will get some support for our athletes.

What we are generally looking at is not just your support for Takyo but Ashfoam becoming the heading sponsor of GOC”.

Mr. Nana Yaw Ampem – Darko Antwi congratulated GOC president and the executive board (Green Team) for their re- elections.

“When I looked at the MOU here, when we started discussing Tokyo it was in last part of 2019 and it rolled to the next year February, 2020 when we discussed that we are going to support GOC. Since then I can say we have benefited as company more than what you have, through press coverages Television, Radio, the digital platforms, we are grateful to the GOC. we are going to support the GOC with $20,000” he pledged.

Among the GOC board members were Madam Delphina Quaye, vice president of Ghana Swimming, Mr. Michael Aggrey chef de mission for Tokyo Olympic Games and Mr. Albert Frimpong President of Ghana Baseball and Skate Soccer.

The GOC president is expected to visit other corporate partners and supporters ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

ABOUT ASHFOAM

Ashfoam is the leading foam manufacturing company in Ghana and one of the biggest foam producers in the West African Region. Established in 1978 by the great industrialist Mr. Robert Habib Hitti, Ashfoam is currently peaking with a market capitalization of size, expansions, development of new product lines, assets and sales targets.

Ashfoam is the only manufacturing, distribution and sale of Polyurethane Foam products in Ghana with an ISO certification (ISO 9001-2015). Ensuring you that the quality management systems live up to international standards.

Currently Ashfoam has four factories in the West African Sub Region. Two in Ghana, in Accra and Kumasi, one in Benin and one in Niger. You will find our yellow and red branded stores all over Ghana, making your next purchase easy and convenient.

Ashfoam is more than just a foam manufacturing company, Ashfoam is your one stop shop for all your home furnishing – including mattresses, pillows, linen, furniture and home decor. Feel It… Know It…

Source: GOC Communications