Ashfoam Opens New One Stop Shop At Kasoa

Ashfoam ,Opens, New One Stop Shop ,Kasoa

Ghana’s leading household company, Ashfoam Ghana has opened a new one stop shop at Kasoa in the Central Region to serve the people in that community and surrounding areas.

The company which has over 1,000 shops nationwide has adopted a new concept of One Stop Showrooms to sell useful and much needed household goods for the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Pastor Billy Sunday of CICC prayed before the tape and ribbon were cut to signify the official opening of the shop.

Nana Yaw Ampim – Darku Antwi, Marketing and Communications manager of Ashanti Foam Ghana aka Ashfoam urged people living in and around Kasoa and Ofankor to patronize the new shop as they may be lucky to receive special gifts after buying.

He said Ashfoam wants to serve the people of Ghana with best products.

Some of the items for sale are beds of all sizes, sofa chairs, sofa beds, dining tables, towels, napkins, pillows, bed sheetd, curtains, mattresses and students mattresses.

Ashfoam is a company that has been contributing to the economy as well as development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

They sponsored the kits that Ghanaian sportsmen and women used at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nana Yaw Ampim Darku promised that Ashfoam will certainly be part of the history to support Ghanaian athletes at the African Games 2023 which Ghana will host in August next year.