Ashgabat, Turkmenistan hosts Dialogue as Guarantee of Peace

In a message addressed to the International Forum on “Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace” which was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, reaffirmed the values of dialogue, tolerance, and co-existence and emphasized the importance of multilateralism to strengthen global peace.

In his address to the Forum, delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, H.E. Amb. Yousef AlDobeay, the Secretary-General paid tribute to the Government of Turkmenistan for its leadership in driving the initiative that led to the United Nations declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace.

Highlighting the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people leading to the death, injury, and displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Secretary-General reiterated the call of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh on 11 November 2023, for an immediate, durable and comprehensive ceasefire. He noted that from conflicts such as in Gaza and elsewhere, it is clear that the international community must stand together to strengthen multilateralism to promote global peace and unequivocally reject unilateral actions that run contrary to an inclusive international system of governance.