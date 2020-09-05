Ashgold says it is putting in place measures to commence full scale training activities

Ashantigold have accepted to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, after the Ghana Football Association wrote to the Miners to confirm their engagement.

The Obuasi based club will represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Premier League.

According to the CAF statutes, the team that last represented a country before the ending of the leagues due to the coronavirus are eligible to play in the competition.

In response to the FA, a statement on the Ashantigold website read:

Upon receiving a notice from the Ghana Football Association, Ashantigold SC on Thursday, 3rd September 2020 confirmed to the Association to participate in the 2020/21 CAF confederations cup.

The club has taken steps to effectively comply with all directives with regards to the CAF club licensing application procedures.

The 2020/21 Confederations cup is scheduled to commence on the 20th of November this year.

The club is as well putting in place measures to commence full scale training activities as soon as restrictions on contact sports are lifted.