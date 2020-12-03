A 20-member playing body of Ashantigold left Ghana by road on Wednesday, December 2, to Burkina Faso to play Salitas FC, in the Second Leg of the Confederations Cup Competition on Sunday, December 5.

The miners lost by a lone goal in the first leg at the Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi and will be seeking to overturn the defeat to secure qualification.

The players who made the squad were; Bailou Mohammed, Empem Dacosta, Abdul Bashiru, Richard Osei Agyemang, Kwadwo Amoako, David Abagna, Appiah Maccarthy, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Atta Kusi, Hans Kwofie, Mark Agyekum

Robert Dabuo, Roland Amouzou, Kwame Moses, Michael Enu, Eric Esso, Amos Addai, Yaw Annor, Evans Obeng and Jacob Asiedu Appau

The Technical Team would be led by Milovan Cirkovic with Thomas Duah as the Assistant Coach.

Other members of the technical team include Isaac Amoako, Gee Aidoo, Victor Potakey, Osman Abdulai, and George Chidi

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong President of the club would lead the delegation with Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong the Chief Executive Officer.

The rest were Daniel Bioh, Eric Karikari, Yaw Asabere Nana Boakye and Seth Boakye Agyemang.