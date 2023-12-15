Ashiaman Municipal Assembly dissolves general assembly

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Ashiaman Municipal Assembly, has dissolved the general assembly for Assembly Members of the 17 electoral areas as they approach the end of their tenure.

Alhaji Saaka Dramani, the Municipal Coordinating Director, who read the speech on behalf of Chief Executive, expressed gratitude for the privilege of serving alongside each of the 25 members of the municipality.

He stated that their political and administrative journey had been marked by challenges, triumphs, and unravelling dedication to the people of Ashiaman.

Mr Okyere stated that their tenure in office was based on struggles, lessons learnt, and the collective impact on the communities and the people that represent the municipality.

“Throughout our four-year tenure in office, we have navigated complex legislative, executive, and deliberative landscapes as well as addressed electoral concerns and worked collaboratively to enact policies and programmes aimed at enhancing the lives of the people, they served in Ashiaman,” he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive acknowledged the dedication each one had demonstrated in fulfilling responsibilities as both elected and appointed assembly members.

He said as the district assembly elections approached to reconstitute another assembly, there was the need to celebrate the achievements chalked during their tenure in office and that their collective support had yielded a positive impact on the citizens of Ashiaman Municipality.

Mr Okyere noted that from infrastructure improvement to social programmes, they had worked tirelessly and deliberately to leave a positive legacy for the future generation, which included the completion of the fence wall around the Ashiaman stadium at Roman Down, the construction of the first floor of the girl’s dormitory block at the Ashiaman Secondary School, and the construction of an ultramodern workshop for the Ashiaman Technical and Vocational Institute, among other achievements during their tenure.

There was also the maintenance of streetlights within the communities.

“I was assured that the rehabilitation of streetlights along the Saint Memorial Street from the Ashiaman Roundabout to the under bridge will commence soon.

“As we step away from our roles as assembly members for now, let us carry forward the lessons learnt and continue the contribution of the embodiment of society in whatever capacity we find ourselves,” he stated.

Mr Okyere wished all assembly members seeking re-election the best and expressed the hope that they would continue the foundation they had built.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Mr. Nii Ayiku Kabutey, Assembly Member of Naa Amerley Electoral Area, highlighted that he had been working with the Assembly for 12 years now, and as an assembly, they have worked hard to gain more awards and development.

He expressed the hope that those who would be elected would enjoy more than they have, even though they have gone through a lot during their tenure.

He appealed that the assembly’s common funds be released on time to help in the development of the municipality.

Mr. Binfor Dacosta, a government appointment, emphasised that working with the assembly for four years had not been easy, but the members and the Municipal Chief Executive have really done their best to maintain peace among them, even though there were disagreements.

He acknowledged the Municipality for being security conscious, which had helped decrease crime rates.