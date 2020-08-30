Bernard Ashitey Armaah edged past Benjamin Palm in a two set thrilling encounter to enter the finals of the Baby-Jet & MANCWA Commodities Top 16 Invitational Tournament.

Ashitey won 6-2,6-2 in 1 hour and 10 minutes at the Army Officers Mess tennis club, 37.

Ashitey will play TPG No.1 Johnson Acquah in Saturday’s final after beating Emmanuel Plange.

Ashitey hit 23 winners 12 on the forehand side as he finally overcame the determination and defensive skills of Palm.

Ashitey went on a run of seven games in a row to take the second and move 3-0 up in the third, as he pulled Palm from side to side before firing winners into the spaces down each line and won the set 6-2.

In the second set, Palm managed to level things up to 2 all, only for Ashitey to rearguard with a break of serve and continue with a backhand winner to secure victory.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org Ashitey said, “I’m very happy to be in the finals. It hasn’t been easy since day one. I’m in good shape and know I can win the tournament.”

By Gabby Amoako/ghanatennis.org