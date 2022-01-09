Ashitey’s death is a great loss – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the death of its former Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey, as a great loss to the Party.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. John Boadu, after leading a Party delegation to the residence of the former Greater Accra Regional Minister in Tema, said: “His death is a great loss to the Party and the Party will liaise with the family to give him a befitting burial.”

“We are saddened by this and want to use this opportunity to get the family to take heart,” he said.

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, was reported dead yesterday.

According to Party sources who confirmed the news to Ghana News Agency, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the governing NPP, died at the International Maritime Hospital on Friday, January 7, 2022, after a short illness.

Mr. Ashitey, aged 68, returned from the United States a week ago after seeking medical treatment for an unknown illness.

Mr. Boadu added that the Party was going to play its part to ensure that “their friend, brother and mentor gets a befitting burial for the work he has done not only for the party but the nation as well.”

Mr. Boadu described Mr. Ashittey as easy going, friendly and an effective manager.

“We would have wished that such a person stayed a bit longer to help us continue to mobilise the people of Accra to support the Party to ensure a total victory in 2024,” he said.

Since joining the NPP in 1992, Mr. Ashitey served as the Tema East MP from 1996 to 2008.

In Parliament, he served on the Mines and Energy, Foreign Affairs, Government’s Assurances and the House committees, and also served as a Minister of State at the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Trade, Industry and President’s Special Initiatives under the Kufuor administration.

There were reports Mr. Ashitey was considering contesting the National Chairmanship position of the NPP this year.

Until his demise, he was a Member of National Executive Council of the NPP and member of the NPP National Council.

He was a Presbyterian and enjoyed reading, swimming, walking and listening to good music.

He was married with four children.