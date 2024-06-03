ASHUURA Limited Applauds Catholic University SRC’s Student Welfare Focus

Mr. Abdul Samad Nurudeen, the Managing Director of the Sunyani-based civil engineering and construction company ASHUURA Limited, has praised the Student Representative Council (SRC) of Catholic University (CUG), Fiapre, for consistently prioritizing student welfare over recreational activities.

Unlike other tertiary institutions that often emphasize recreational entertainment, CUG’s SRC, both past and present, has focused on addressing the essential needs of the majority of students.

Mr. Nurudeen made these remarks over the weekend as ASHUURA Limited was awarded a contract to construct a 1,500-meter walkway, sponsored by the SRC.

The project will begin at the university’s taxi rank, pass through the lecture halls and offices, and extend to the hostels.

During a brief sod-cutting ceremony to mark the commencement of the work, Mr. Nurudeen outlined that the project would be completed in three phases, with each phase covering 500 meters.

The first phase of the walkway, costing the SRC GHC 149,000, is expected to be completed within eight weeks.

Mr. Nurudeen lauded the SRC executives for their proactive approach, particularly for initiating this project during the rainy season to ensure students have a mud-free path to their lecture halls and hostels.

He emphasized that the SRC’s focus on practical solutions, such as paving a footpath, demonstrates their commitment to improving the daily lives of students beyond just organizing celebratory events.

Mr. Banzie Yel-Ko-Ang Joachim, the SRC President for the 2023/2024 academic year, explained that the council recognized the challenges students face during both the rainy season, with mud, and the Harmattan season, with dust.

This understanding led to the decision to construct the pathway, ensuring students’ comfort and convenience on campus.

Mr. Joachim expressed his appreciation for the entire student body and assured them that the council is dedicated to utilizing their funds effectively for initiatives that directly benefit them.

“We want our students to feel comfortable and proud of our campus, and this walkway is just one step towards achieving that goal,” he stated.