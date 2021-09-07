Asi Renie set to release ‘’Chapter V Live’’ EP

After the beautiful reception of her project ‘’Chapter V’’ – a five track EP about the intricacies of love; Asi Renie delves deeper giving us a live experience of ‘’Chapter V’’ in collaboration with the legendary, Kwame Yeboah as musical director and the ever amazing, Senkulive band.

Building up to the release of ‘’Chapter V Live’’, she’s put out live performance videos of songs off the project on YouTube. The 4 track EP itself will be launched with a live music experience event on the 11th September at the Base Lounge in Cantonments with supporting artists – $pacely, WES7AR 22, ToluDaDi, Kkeda, Marince Omario, Ria Boss, amongst others.

The live musical experience is also a collaboration with Ahaban GLF to raise funds for its charitable activities. A highlight of the event will be a recyclable art installation auction. Earlier in May, Asi Renie organized a beach clean up to raise awareness on the harm we’ve brought to our environment. All the trash collected was used to remake the cover art of ‘’Chapter V’’ – a symbol to express the love she has for the environment. The artwork will be unveiled and auctioned during the live experience. exhibited on the 11th September at the show.

Asi Renie, (Renie Asi Bampoe-Abu) is pegged to become one of Africa’s vocal powerhouses. Her unique style and tone cuts across different genres messing with mostly Jazz, Neo-soul and RnB. Her ‘’Chapter V’’ EP clocked a good 300,000+ streams in the first four months. The goal for her music is to be a movement that enlightens the masses, promotes love and unity!