Asia and EU dominate Botswana’s exports in May

Statistics Botswana’s latest International Merchandise Trade Statistics released on Monday indicate that the country exported mainly to Asia.

According to the data authority, exports destined to Asia, the European Union (EU) and Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU) accounted for 60.2 percent, 25.4 percent and 10.6 percent of the monthly total, respectively.

The authority further highlighted that during the month under review, diamonds were the main export commodity group with a contribution of 87.5 percent to total exports while machinery and electrical equipment contributed 2.9 percent.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India were among the major destinations in Asia, according to Statistician General, Burton Mguni. Enditem