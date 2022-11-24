Asia-Pacific governments meet to deliberate on region’s environmental challenge

The seventh session of the Committee on Environment and Development will bring together Ministers and high-level representatives from countries across the Asia-Pacific region to identify opportunities to protect our planet through regional cooperation and solidarity.

Convened by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the session is expected to adopt a ministerial declaration on “Protecting our planet through regional cooperation and solidarity in Asia and the Pacific.” The declaration would foster stronger regional cooperation in climate action, the protection of ecosystems and oceans, sustainable urban development, and implementation of principles on environmental rights, all critical elements to achieve the common goal of a healthy environment. The declaration also includes a regional action programme on air pollution, to build momentum for stronger science-based and policy-oriented cooperation to improve air quality management, including through improved air quality standards, open data sharing, exchange of best practices and capacity building.

Members of the media are invited to attend the ESCAP Committee on Environment and Development both online and at the United Nations Conference Center, following accreditation.

When: 29-30 November 2022 (Senior Official segment) & 1 December 2022 (Ministerial Segment) 10.00am – 4.00pm (Bangkok time)

Watch online: See the Youtube links on the programme at https://www.unescap.org/events/2022/ced7

Accreditation for in person participation: https://indico.un.org/e/ced7

Key speakers:

Say Samal, Minister of Environment of Cambodia

Semi Koroilavesau, Minister for Fisheries, Oceans Champion and Representative from the UN Major Group on Children and Youth of Fiji

Bat-Ulzii Bat-Erdene, Minister of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia

Laauli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries of Samoa

Alue Dohong, Vice Minister of Environment and Forestry of Indonesia

Zulfiya Suleimenova, Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan

Vilaykham Phosalath, Vice Minister of Public Works and Transport of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Dong Jin Kim, Deputy Minister of Environment of the Republic of Korea

Ambassador Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, Special Envoy of French President and Ambassador for Polar and Maritime Issues

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

Representatives of youth and civil society organizations