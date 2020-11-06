Stocks in the Asia Pacific region were mostly higher on Friday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden was inching closer to taking the White House.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 0.91 per cent to end at 24,325.23, hitting the highest level in 29 years, while the broader Topix index was up 0.52 per cent to 1,658.49.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi Index edged up 0.11 per cent to close at 2,416.5.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed up 0.07 per cent after a 3.25-per-cent surge on Thursday, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24 per cent on the day.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 0.82 per cent on the day and the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.8 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.95 per cent on Thursday, the S&P 500 index also added 1.95 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose nearly 2.6 per cent.

Biden gained further ground in Georgia and Pennsylvania on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s leads dwindled in the key battleground states.