Asian African Consortium Transitions to African Agribusiness Consortium

The Asian African Consortium (AAC), a key player in advancing agribusiness across Africa, has officially rebranded as the African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC) Limited.

This transformation represents a bold step in the organisation’s ongoing commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability in the African agribusiness sector.

By aligning its name with its core focus, the African Agribusiness Consortium underscores its dedication to creating impactful solutions for farmers, agribusiness stakeholders, and communities across the continent.

The rebranding also signals the Consortium’s intent to expand its influence and develop initiatives that directly address the challenges and opportunities within African agriculture.

With a renewed focus on building strategic partnerships and delivering sustainable practices, the African Agribusiness Consortium is poised.

About African Agribusiness Consortium Limited

The African Agribusiness Consortium is dedicated to empowering Africa’s agribusiness sector through innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and sustainable practices. Its mission is to transform agriculture across the continent and drive economic progress.

For more information, visit www.aacint.org.