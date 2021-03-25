dpa/GNA – Shares in Asia sank on Wednesday, tracking losses in US stocks, due to growing concerns about a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and Japan.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost 590.4 points, or 2.04 per cent, to close at 28,405.52, while the broader Topix index was down 42.9 points, or 2.18 per cent, to 1,928.58 on the day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plunged 579.24 points, or 2.03 per cent, to end at 27,918.14, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 44.45 points, or 1.3 per cent, to close at 3,367.06.

South Korea’s Kospi index declined 8.39 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 2,996.35.

Tokyo confirmed 420 new infections on Wednesday, the largest daily figure in March, though the government ended the coronavirus state of emergency in the Japanese capital and its surrounding prefectures on Monday.

Germany and the Netherlands decided on Tuesday to extend their lockdowns until April 18 and April 20, respectively, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the United States, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.12 per cent on Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.94 per cent.