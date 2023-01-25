ASICS, parents urged to resolve misunderstanding amicably

The Association of International Certification Schools (ASICS) has called on management of the Association International School and a former parent of the School to settle a misunderstanding between them in a “good family atmosphere “.

It said that was the only way to ensure harmony and peaceful engagement between the two parties.

The Association said this in a press release signed by Mrs Florence Adjepong, its President, on an ongoing dispute between the School and a former parent of the School, whose wards were no longer enrolled at the school, but was allegedly requiring transcripts without settling school fee arrears.

“Our real wish and desire would have been that this matter should be addressed within the good ‘family atmosphere’ that prevails in AIS between Management and Parents, or failing that, recourse sought within the wider community of international private schools currently represented by ASICS,” the statement said