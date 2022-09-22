Asiedu Nketia Drops Interest In NDC Secretary Post After 17 Years Serve

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said, he will not seek re-election when the party goes to congress on December 17.

The veteran politician said it’s time for him to make way for others to take over the administration of the party.

According to him, the position demands a lot.

“Age plays a major role in everything. This job of a General Secretary involves a lot; your time, energy, among others. I have considered all these, and I am of the firm view that I won’t contest again. What I am saying is that I won’t seek re-election as General Secretary,” Mr Nketiah said in an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold on Wednesday, September 21.

Snippet of information has it that have he will be contesting for the National Chairmanship position of the party.