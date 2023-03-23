Asiedu Nketia in Parliament to observe debate on approval of Ministerial Nominees

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in Parliament to observe the debate on the Appointment Committee’s report on six persons nominated by the President for appointment as Ministers, Ministers of State, and a Deputy Minister.

The opposition NDC, in an earlier statement on February 19, directed its sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) to reject the President’s Ministerial Nominees as part of efforts to help push for the reduction in the size of the current government.

The Ministerial nominees, who have gone through vetting at the Appointment Committee include Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance; Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry.

Both sides of the House, Majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC), are in full attendance.