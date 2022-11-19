Asiedu Nketia is courageous, politically witty – Agumenu

Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu, a Special Assistant to Former President, Flt.Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has described the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as courageous and a politically witty individual.

He has, therefore, urged the Party to elect persons with such qualities to lead from the front and stair its affairs into the 2024 general election.

“General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia from the lenses of my former Boss, the late Chairman Rawlings, I see nothing less than a resolute figure of patriotism, and resilience with absolute loyalty , political wit and dedication to the ideals of the NDC,” Dr Agumenu said in a news brief.

He noted that Mr Nketia was a well-rooted grassroots man with the requisite leadership qualities and “some degree of political correctness” and passion, adding that, former President Rawlings had a great deal of respect for him.

“I’m not surprised he advised my big brother Mr. Korku Anyidoho, the then Dep General Secretary not to contest him . He (Rawlings) said , ‘Agumenu inform Korku that I said, he should not contest the GS . He should rather maintain his position as Deputy General Secretary’,” which I did.

“That’s the position of President Rawlings on General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah,” he said.

Dr Agumenu added that President Rawlings as philosophical as he was, reinforced his likeness for Mr Nketia through diverse political- satires.

He said it was without doubt that times were hard and that the NDC could only redeem that “quagmire” going forward when it put in place a transformational leadership that would not only reorganise the Party as a people- centred, socially responsible and an economic reform machinery.

He said but also as a national vehicle for equitable distribution of goods and services , job creation through industrialisation and prudent management of national resources.

“At this point, I have no hesitation but to challenge the rank and file, especially the delegates to critically and dispassionately conduct a competitive and SWOT analysis , diving into the strength, weaknesses , opportunities, threats and qualities that each candidate brings on board for our collective interest to achieve the desired result we need as a party and a nation.

“I, therefore, wish to implore all delegates to equally put their eyes on other strategic positions not limited to the General Secretary, National Organizer, National Youth and the women front .

“We need a leadership that is visionary with the of level of integrity, wisdom , craft and passion to sustain the growth of the Party and lead a national developmental agenda,” Dr Agumenu said.