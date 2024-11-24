Asiedu Nketia Urges Yapei Kusawgu Constituents to Ensure Overwhelming Victory in December Elections

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the people of the Yapei Kusawgu constituency in the Savannah Region to deliver a decisive victory for the party in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking at a well-attended mini-rally in Kusawgu, he stressed the importance of not being complacent, despite the constituency being a traditional NDC stronghold.

“This election is very, very important in the history of our democracy,” Asiedu Nketia emphasized, urging residents to remain vigilant and ensure a high voter turnout. He reassured supporters that both John Mahama and John Jinapor would emerge victorious but cautioned against taking the win for granted, urging all to participate actively in the voting process.

“We know we will win in Kusawgu, but we don’t want to lose even a single vote,” he remarked. “Don’t stay home or go to your farms because you think we’ve already won. Let everybody come out to vote.”

The NDC Chairman also warned against “skirt and blouse” voting, where voters split their votes between different candidates for parliament and president. He accused their opponents of promoting this tactic to weaken the party’s position in parliament and urged the crowd to support both John Mahama for president and John Jinapor for parliament to ensure continuity of development efforts.

“We need John Jinapor just as much as we need President John Mahama,” he stated, stressing that the two candidates would work together for the continued development of Ghana.

Asiedu Nketia called for unity within the party, stressing that the outcome of this election would have a lasting impact on Ghana’s democracy. He urged party agents and supporters to remain vigilant throughout the election day to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

The rally was attended by a wide range of party supporters, including local leaders, youth groups, and community elders, who pledged their commitment to securing a strong NDC victory in the upcoming elections.