Asiedu Nketiah and His Symbolic Smock for Battle

Johnson Asiedu, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has created a persona for himself through the symbolic smocks he dons at almost all significant party gatherings.

There is one particular smock among the several that he wears that he is well known for donning at some of these occasions.

The smock is black with party colors and has insignia on it.

He admitted in an interview that whenever there is a battle, he frequently shows up wearing this symbolic smock.

He explained that he wore his symbolic smock to the National Delegates Congress to show that he was prepared for the battle of the elections.

When the situation calls for it, I occasionally don this style of outfit. You know I’m called the General of NDC for a good reason because people think that whenever there is a crisis, I am the one who is called upon to take the lead. It is our traditional war battle dress, so when you are going into battle you wear it. Today is traditionally a war general’s regalia, and on special occasions like this, this is the dress…,” he remarked.

The National Democratic Congress has chosen Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as its National Chairman.

Asiedu Nketiah won the election in the National Congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with 65.17% of the total votes cast.

Just 33.81% of the total votes cast went to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who was his closest rival.

The incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo received 2,892 votes, whereas Johnson Asiedu Nketiah received 5,569 votes, according to the Electoral Commission.