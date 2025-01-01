Asiedu Nketiah Questions Awarding of State Honours to Acheampong and Koomson

Former Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Eddie Asiedu Nketiah, has raised significant concerns regarding the recent awarding of state honours to Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Alexander Kwamena Acheampong, and Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Nketiah argued that there is no substantial evidence or achievements to justify the recognition of these public figures, citing their lack of meaningful impact and contributions in their respective roles.

Nketiah emphasized that the usual criteria for awarding such honours include clear and demonstrable contributions to the country’s governance and development. However, in the cases of Acheampong and Koomson, he believes these standards have not been met. Both individuals have been embroiled in controversy, with Acheampong under investigation for alleged breaches of procurement laws and Koomson facing accusations related to parliamentary approval of a questionable contract.

The former Speaker’s remarks have sparked a nationwide debate about the transparency and accountability of the political class, with many calling for a re-evaluation of the criteria used for bestowing national honours. His concerns have brought to light the need for greater scrutiny and transparency in the process, emphasizing that such awards should be reserved for those whose actions and achievements have positively shaped the country.

Nketiah’s critique serves as a timely reminder of the importance of upholding the integrity of national honours. In a time when trust in public officials and institutions is often questioned, his comments underscore the necessity of ensuring that awards are not only given based on political affiliations but on measurable and verifiable contributions to society. This debate highlights broader concerns over governance and accountability in Ghana, with many citizens hoping for a political environment where merit and integrity are truly valued above all else. The calls for re-evaluating the standards for state honours could signal a push for greater oversight in the future, an important step in restoring public confidence in the political system.