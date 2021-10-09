Asikam Presby Primary School receives major boost from Van Moorhouse Foundation

The Van Moorhouse Foundation (VMF), a non-profit UK based organized, has donated dual desks to Asikam Presby Primary School located in the Eastern Region.

This was after the VMF paid a visit to the school in June this year and observed the pupils write in their exercise books on bare floors due to the limited number of desks in the school, which prompted the Foundation to support the school with desks to aid the kids in learning.

Presenting the desks to the school, the Director of Programs and Administration of the VMF, Dr. Osbon Sarfo said, “the kids will not have to carry stools and chairs from their houses to school, or sit on the floors, because they now have enough desks to sit on and learn in the classroom”.

He was positive the noble gesture will help improve learning, adding that, “I believe strongly that if a solid foundation is laid down for children, they can grow up to become meaningful and prominent people in the society”.

The Headmistress of Asikam Presby Primary School, Madam Gifty Korkor Tawiah, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the timely donation and called on other charity organisations to support the school. “I hope this will not be a one-day wonder, but that there will be other assistances from other charities in the future,” she said.

Mr. Michael Asiedu, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, who doubles as the computer studies teacher, appealed to other benevolent bodies to help build a computer laboratory for the school.

He said, “We don’t have computers, we only present an illustration of technology resources and abstract format during ICT teaching and assimilation.

Therefore, providing the school with a computer laboratory is crucial for the community. We can start with a computer and a projector to help enhance teaching and learning”.

Some other projects that were donated to the school were paints, doors and ceiling fans in support of the teacher’s sleeping quarters.

The Van Moorhouse Foundation was established to enhance, improve, and promote a better life for vulnerable individuals and families within impoverish communities.