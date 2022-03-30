AskMakkah leverages social media and visual reporting to preserve & present Mecca’s glory

Mecca is the holy city that attracts worldwide attention during the Ramadan and Hajj seasons.

It has been described as one of the purest parts of the earth, and the faith-based and spiritual atmosphere attracts people from all parts of the world. Despite the city’s popularity, many people have not been able to experience its beauty and grace, and AskMakkah is making it possible for people to experience it via social media.

According to Ibrahim Khudair, the founder of AskMakkah, social media is making it possible for the world to be connected and for people to preserve incredible places and memories. Through social media, AskMakkah conveys Mecca’s atmosphere, giving people a front-row seat to the city, its residents, and visitors.

The Holy Capital is incredibly vibrant during the Ramadan and Hajj seasons, and AskMakkah captures the city’s essence and the people and shares it with people across the globe. The voluntary AskMakkah account on social media has gained widespread recognition and even appealed to young people in the media field who participate in showcasing the beautiful holy city. What started as a small idea has grown over time into a project that is keeping Mecca alive, showing people an accurate documentation of its beauty and changes through the seasons.

Khudair explains that the idea of preserving and presenting Mecca’s glory to the world came to him when he was still in university, and he is proud to see that idea through. He also adds that the role of new media in connecting the world should be celebrated, especially because it helps people experience beauty and atmospheres even without being there physically.

AskMakkah continues to document the Holy City of Mecca in all its glory, showing different sides and unearthing unique facts and information that people might not know. AskMakkah also provides valuable information to visitors, helping them plan their trips better and be more informed.