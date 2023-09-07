ASKY takes delivery of two Boeing 737-8 MAX

ASKY, the Pan-African Airline, has received two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, registered ET-BAQ & ET-BAR, with a capacity of 160 seats, including 16 seats in Business Class and 144 seats in Economy Class.

This follows the signing of a lease for two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft with AerCap, the world’s largest commercial aircraft lessor, on Monday May 22, 2023.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said the ceremony took place at Lomé’s Gnassingbé Eyadema International Airport, in the presence of the Minister of Road, Air and Rail Transport, airport authorities, Togo CAA, Aviation Stakeholders, ASKY Top management and travel agency representatives.

The features of the Boeing 737-8 MAX include cutting-edge technology enabling reduced fuel consumption, thus reducing the environmental footprint while maintaining optimum flight performance.

It said spacious, modern interiors were designed to offer enhanced passenger comfort, with flexible seating options and State-of-the-Art in-flight entertainment systems.

These two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft reflect ASKY’s commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering its passengers an exceptional travel experience with the latest advances in aircraft technology.

Mr. Affoh Atcha-Dedji, the Minister of Road, Air and Rail Transport, commended the leadership for the cooperation between ASKY and Ethiopian Airlines.

He said Aviation was more than just a means of transport and it was a bridge to the world, a link between cultures and people.

Mr. Esayas Woldemariam Hailu, the Chief Executive Officer of ASKY, expressed gratitude with the crucial addition to the company’s fleet; “We are delighted to welcome these two new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to the ASKY family.”

He said these aircrafts embodied their commitment to providing superior air transport services to our customers. In addition to strengthening our ability to serve a wide range of expanding destinations, these aircraft reflect our commitment to enhanced custom service.

ASKY will continue to strengthen its presence in the airline market by investing in advanced aircraft, high quality crew training and expanding its network of destinations.

The company remains resolutely committed to raising the standards of the air transport industry in Africa.