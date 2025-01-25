Asogli State Council Condemns NDC Office Fire, Urges Unity and Dialogue

The Asogli State Council has strongly condemned the recent fire at the Ho Central Constituency office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), an incident allegedly caused by discontented youth within the party.

Describing the act as a grave threat to democracy and good governance, the council expressed its deep concern over the event, calling it “highly deplorable.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 23, 2025, by the council’s secretary, Stephen Tetteh, the council urged NDC members to rally behind President John Dramani Mahama in his efforts to rebuild Ghana. “We encourage all members of the party to support President Mahama in his efforts to achieve his vision of resetting Ghana and building a prosperous future for the nation,” the statement read.

The council emphasized the importance of resolving party conflicts through dialogue and adherence to due process. It reminded NDC members that the party’s constitution provides structured channels for addressing internal disputes. “We call on all aggrieved members of the NDC to respect these mechanisms and avoid taking the law into their own hands,” the statement warned.

Further, the Asogli State Council called on the NDC leadership at all levels to engage constructively with party members, addressing their concerns to foster inclusivity and unity. “Transparent communication is key to building trust and preventing misunderstandings that can escalate into conflict,” the council stressed.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and progress within the Volta Region and across Ghana. Following the incident, there has been public outcry, with many calling for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.