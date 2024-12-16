Asogli State Council Congratulates President-Elect John Mahama, Pledges Support for His Leadership

The Asogli State Council has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 elections, calling it a resounding affirmation of the trust Ghanaians have placed in his leadership and vision for the country.

In a statement issued on December 16, the Council acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead for the incoming administration. The Council expressed confidence that President-elect Mahama would meet the expectations of Ghanaians, stressing the importance of his leadership in addressing the country’s challenges.

“Your Excellency, the hope of an entire nation now rests on your shoulders. The people of Ghana have spoken resoundingly against dishonesty, lawlessness, injustice, divisiveness, arrogance, corruption, economic mismanagement, joblessness, and the destruction of our lands and rivers. They have entrusted you with the mandate to lead a united Ghana toward prosperity. We are confident that you will honour this trust by working relentlessly to provide opportunity for all Ghanaians,” the statement read.

The Council urged Mahama to govern as a leader for all, transcending political, ethnic, and regional boundaries. It encouraged the President-elect to ensure that his policies, decisions, and actions would be rooted in the principles of inclusivity, equity, and justice.

Further, the Asogli State Council called on the incoming government to prioritize accountability, particularly in recovering stolen state assets and holding public officials responsible for any wrongdoing.

“Being a leader of all does not preclude holding people accountable, nor does it prevent the recovery of stolen state assets and funds. We hope that the lessons from the elections, and Ghanaians’ desire for better governance, transparency, and accountability, will shape the agenda of your government,” the statement said.

The Council also expressed its satisfaction with Mahama’s stated priorities, including equitable economic growth, stability, job creation, and infrastructure development. By addressing these critical needs, the Council believes the President-elect will strengthen the relationship of trust between the government and the citizens.

“As you prepare to assume your new responsibilities, we pledge our support and partnership in all initiatives that promote peace, development, and renewed hope for all Ghanaians. May your tenure be marked by wisdom, humility, honesty, and the courage to make bold decisions that will leave a lasting legacy for our nation. Once again, we congratulate you, Your Excellency, on this remarkable achievement and wish you success as you steer the affairs of the motherland,” the statement concluded.