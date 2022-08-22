Asogli State holds symposium on corruption

As part of the activities marking this year’s celebration of Te Za (Yam Festival), the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, chiefs and the people of the Asogli have held an Anti-Corruption Day to tackle the menace of corruption and its related issues in the country.

The event which took place at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace in Ho in the Volta Region was to enable speakers and participants to share their views on corruption and corruption-related issues which are hindering our development as a country and how we can prevent them.

The event was attended by chiefs and queen mothers of the Asogli State and the general public was also graced by Prof Lydia Aziato, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central and Mr Divine Komla Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho.

Speakers for the event were Manasseh Azure Awuni, Managing Editor of the Fourth Estate and an investigative journalist, Mensah Thompson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ACEPA, Eric Ahianyo, a broadcast journalist at XYZ TV, Black Rasta, a radio presenter, George Wilson Kingson, External Relations Officer of PRINTPAG and Emmanuel Wilson Jnr.

Various speakers delivered speeches on corruption and its related issues from their perspectives and urged the participants to welcome the call to the fight against corruption in the country so as to bring relief from the economic hardship to all.

They bewailed that most of the State agencies mandated to fight corruption have been compromised and implored the populace to throw their weight behind crusaders who have devoted themselves to the fight against corruption.

They should also support their traditional leaders, opinion leaders and elders who stand in the fight against corruption.

However, they also lamented the situation where traditional leaders have become accomplices of the people in authority who are soyed with corruption to the detriment of their mandate as the custodians of authority and democracy.

According to the speakers, citizen participation was the surest way to deal with the menace of corruption and therefore, charged the populace to gather all courage and stand in the fight against corruption.

They, therefore, commended the chiefs and people of Asogli for the celebration especially, for considering corruption and its related issues as a topic to be discussed and deemed it a timely intervention.

This year’s Te Za is scheduled to be celebrated from August 6 to September 11, 2022, under the theme, “Let’s eschew greed, unite for peace, development and prosperity.”