Asogli State Holds Yam Festival With a Grand Durbar

People from all walks of life, including some traditional leaders from the Volta Region, Togo and Benin, have converged at the Ho Jubilee Park to climax this year’s Te Za (Yam Festival) of the Asogli State.

Also in attendance were religious leaders, business entities, and cultural troops, including the Ho ‘Zibo’ group, to join in the celebration, amidst rich cultural displays and traditional performances.

Some diplomats and political leaders, including Former President John Dramani Mahama, are expected to grace the occasion.

The Ghana News Agency observed an array of traditional regalia worn by the chiefs and people to showcase their rich culture.

Mr Bright Agyare, a native from Ho Bankoe, interacting with the GNA, expressed optimism that the festival would unite the people.

The Asogli Yam Festival is celebrated annually by the chiefs (Togbewo, Mamawo) and the people of Asogli State every September to thank God, the gods and ancestors for a bumper harvest, good health and prosperity.

It being marked on the theme: “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity,” to promote the development of the Asogli State and the Volta Region in general.

The festival commenced on August 6, with hiking on the Adaklu Mountain and clean-up exercise in all Asogli divisions.

This was preceded by the hailing of the new yam (Teyuyru) to welcome the arrival of the yam and purification rites, which were held at Akoefe Avenui.