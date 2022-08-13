Asogli State marks Te Za with health walk

Hundreds of individuals in the Ho Municipality, on Saturday, took part in a health walk as part of activities to mark the 2022 Asogli Te Za, (annual Yam festival) of the Asogli State.

Teams of police, military and fire fighters, among other security agencies, joined the chiefs and people of Ho round the city in the fitness effort.

There were various social, worker and youth groups in the over two-hour march, which ended at the Jubilee Park, where a heated aerobic session followed for more than an hour.

Participants benefited from a free health screening at the park with those diagnosed with medical issues provided medication for common ailments.

Togbe Adzimah, Atamkafia (Oath Chief) of Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, joined the exercise, and told the GNA it granted the opportunity for most people to be motivated on the essential health activity.

Togbe Adzimah commended the level of comportment during the exercises and prior activities of the festival, and said security also deserved commendation for keeping all in line.

Alhaji Turawah, a leader of the Muslim Community in the Municipality, and who also joined the activities, said regular exercise remained the way out of medical bills, and should be encouraged by all.

The health screening was sponsored by Mama Adu Bobi III, a Queenmother of Ho Bankoe, who was supported by the Volta Regional Hospital, the Ho Municipal Health Directorate, and the Lions Club of Ho.

Mama Bobi said the screening offered all the chance to be diagnosed for common, as well as chronic diseases.

She said free medications, include anti-malarias, multi vitamins, and pain killers among others, and expressed gratitude to all who supported the initiative.

A special eye screening centre was set up for the aged at the Asogli Palace, where attendees had been present as early as 0500 hours.

Mama Bobi, a judge, said the festival, this year focused more on the aged, the vulnerable, single parents, and the youth, and that programmes, including education on property rights, youth empowerment day, and women’s day celebration would help enhance their survival.

The festival runs from August to September and would also feature an anti-corruption day celebration at the Asogli Palace on Saturday August 20.

A summit of Ewe Chiefs in the West African subregion would be held at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho on Thursday September 10.

Ritual cleanses and cleanup exercises within the state precedes the activities, a popular highlight of which is the hailing of the new yam.

Togbe Afede would sit in State at the palace forecourt on Friday September 9, and host a grand durbar at the Jubilee Park the next day to climax the festival.