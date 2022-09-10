Asogli State reject Kennedy Agyapong’s homage gift

Leaders of the Asogli Palace have denied Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament of Assin North, access to Togbe Afede XIV, the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditioanal Area, as he sat in state to receive homage from well-wishers.

The MP was there on Friday to pay homage to the Chief, who had been receiving representatives of corporate, social, and political organisations while sitting in state at the peak of the Asogli Yam Festival.

Mr Agyepong earlier received a rousing welcome upon entry into the packed grounds and took a seat far across the Agbogbomefia and other chiefs of the State.

However, for what seemed like an hour, cupbearers of the MP were seen engaging with the chiefs and officials of the Asogli State, as he sat waiting while other dignitaries and patrons appeared before the Chief and offered their gifts.

After a while, the MP’s gifts, which included drinks, were taken out of the Palace grounds by his aides, and he eventually took his leave.

Throwing light on the incident, Mr Stephen Tetteh, the Secretary of Asogli Council, told the Ghana News Agency that the rejection of the items may be due to some disparaging comments the MP made against Togbe Afede while the former was the Board Chairman of the National Investment Bank.

Leaders of the New Patriotic Party in the region, who had appeared before the Agbogbomefia, and presented a ram, drinks, and cash, refused to comment on the MPs exit and said the Asogli State contributed significantly to the unity within the Party.

The Agbogbomefia sits in state on the eve of Saturday’s grand durbar to receive well-wishers and their donations in support of the Festival and the Asogli Education Fund.

This year’s theme is: “Lets Eschew Greed and Unite for the Development of our People.”