Asogli State Releases Reasons For Rejecting Kennedy Agyapong’s Gifts

Secretary to the Asogli State Council, Stephen Tetteh has revealed the reasons why the people of Asogli rejected gifts from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Honourable Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.

In a Press Release he issued, Stephen Tetteh indicated that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong requested, through his representatives, for an invitation to attend some programmes of the 2022 Asogli Te Za (Yam Festival) but the leadership of the Asogli State Council disapproved of it because of several loose comments and utterances he had made.

These comments he said, the Council viewed as “unbecoming of an Honourable Member of Ghana’s Parliament.”

He also mentioned the comments the Council was referring to saying, April 24, 2009 “Togbe Afede is a shameless opportunist”, April 8, 2012 “I declare war in this country”, November 7, 2018 “Togbe Afede is corrupt, he supervised fraudulent withdrawals of 31 million cedis from NIB”, November 8, 2018 “Togbe Afede is ethnocentric and an NDC stooge, his name can never intimidate me” and November 13, 2018 “Even the President cannot stop me from chasing Togbe Afede out as NIB Board Chairman.”

Stephen Tetteh said, the above comments are uncomplimentary and insulting statements made by Mr. Agyapong, for which he has shown no remorse.

He admitted that although the Council declined the request made by Kennedy Agyapong to attend some of their programs, he (Stephen Tetteh) sent him an invitation nonetheless.

“In view of the above, I accept responsibility for the administrative lapse which resulted in the sending of an invitation letter to Mr. Agyapong. I apologize to both the Asogli State Council and Mr. Agyapong,” he stated.