Asogli State To Celebrate Togbe Afede XIV and Yam Festival

The Chiefs and People of the Asogli State in the Volta Region of Ghana will today launch the 20thanniversary celebration of the Enstoolment of Togbe Afede XIV and the events towards the celebration of this year’s Asogli Yam Festival .

The special event is scheduled to take place at the National Theatre in Accra this evening at 6 pm and is expected to attract dignitaries from all parts if the country. Including paramount Chiefs religious and traditional leaders, political leaders among others

Asogli Te Za, popularly known as Asogli Yam Festival is essentially a harvest festival celebrated by the Asogli State (Ho) and its surrounding areas such as Sokode, Abutia Klefe and Akrofu. This year’s festival will be celebrated in October 2023 by the Togbewo, Mamawo) and the people of Asogli State in the Volta Region of Ghana to thank God and also the gods and ancestors for a bumper harvest, and as an occasion to offer prayers for good health and prosperity.

History has it that the cultivation of yam among the people of Asogli started when the yam that the hunter hid during his hunting expedition later germinated and grew bigger. The celebration was brought into Ghana by the Ewe people of Ghana when they migrated from Notse in the Republic of Togo, where it is still celebrated.

In 2004, Togbe Aƒede XIV brought back the celebration of the Yam Festival which had been abandoned for over a decade. With the goal of educating and entertaining both Ghanaians and visitors about Asogli traditions, the Yam Festival provides an opportunity for experiencing traditional music, dance, story telling and a grand durbar to end the festival. Toggle Aƒede XIV has provided leadership in uniting many chiefs throughout the Volta Region and extending to other parts of Ghana and Togo.