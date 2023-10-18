ASOHOM Set To Hold First Diplomatic Fashion Gala In Accra

The Spouses of Heads of Missions in Ghana and International Organizations (ASOHOM) is getting ready to host its very first Diplomatic Fashion Gala as part efforts to support a range of local charities that benefit Ghanaians in urgent need.

Taking place on Saturday 21st October at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, the Diplomatic Fashion Gala will be a night of glitz and glam, with the aim of raising funds primarily for the Aburi Presby Primary – Library creation, Autism & Intellectual Development Difference Intervention Network, Breast Care International, Hope for Africa and The Orthopaedic Training Centre.

Explaining the reason for the event, the President of ASOHOM and spouse of the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Naomi Mochizuki said, “ASOHOM has quietly existed in Ghana for more than forty years and is open to any spouse whose partner is serving as a Head of Mission in Ghana.

Currently, we have more than 20 missions and international organizations represented. Recognising our strength in number, we wanted to organize a significant fundraiser that will support projects related to two Sustainable Development Goals that we, as a group, are passionate about. These two are SDG 3 – Good Health and Wellbeing and SDG 4 – Inclusive Education for all.

“A gala as unique as the one we are organizing is a good way to bring members of the Ghanaian community and diplomatic community together for the benefit of people in need. We are thankful to our members, our spouses’ organizations, our very generous sponsors, and the diplomatic and business communities for supporting our efforts.”

A key feature of the Diplomatic Fashion Gala is the fashion show. Taking to the runway will be Ghanaian male and female models of diverse shapes and sizes showcasing eight brands: – Ajabeng, Jermaine Bleu, George Tetteh, Anku Studio, TABOu, Boie-n-Bill, Lobell and Burdah.

Every designer participating in the event is associated with the African Fashion Foundation – a non-governmental organization that empowers fashion designers and creative professionals from the continent and its diaspora. In addition, guests will be treated to an exclusive photography exhibition by ASOHOM member and spouse of the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Robert Owen-Jones, while the Accra International String Quartet plays for guests.

MCing the event is veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, Ms Doreen Andoh. The event’s platinum sponsor, the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra were the first to lend their support to the fundraiser. Commenting on the gala, the General Manager of the hotel, Mr Hanno Barkhoff said, “Giving back to the community is always very rewarding and for us at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, we recognize the importance of taking steps to support the communities where we operate. We applaud ASOHOM for putting together this wonderful initiative and are truly honoured to be a part of this historic event.”

Alongside the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, the Diplomatic Fashion Gala is being generously sponsored by The Mohinani Group of Companies, Don Emilio, Johnnie Walker, Meridian Apartments, MTN, Bank of Africa, and Japan Motors.