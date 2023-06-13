Asokwa MP Rallies Support For Alan as He Files Nomination

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa, Madam Patricia Appiagyei, has declared support for Alan Kyerematen as the next flagbeaerer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The MP was speaking to the media when Alan Kyeremanten submitted his nomination forms at the Party Headquarters in Accra.

She expressed her readiness to rally support for Alan Kyerematen who she described ad “God sent” for the women of Ghana.

According to her, the conduct of Alan Kyeremanten during his term as trade and industry minister and his hard works have inured to the benefit of women in the country.

“Alan Kyeremanten recognises the hard work

women do and will make our work more profitable. He hasn’t let women down when he was the trades minister. He put in place measures that helped women and their businesses flourish,” she said.

Hon Patricia Appiagyei also enumerated that Alan Kyerematen is the only person among the aspirants who will change Ghana for good and every single Ghanaian will benefit.

“As an MP, my constituents and those of my colleague MPs will benefit. Our society will change for the better. Let us accept the need for good change and vote massively for Alan. Aduru no So,” she said.

She also pledged to gather women of her constituency to champion the Presidential bid of the former Trade and Industry Minister should he be elected as the Presidential Candidate of NPP.

She averred that it would be easier for the NPP to present Alan Kyerematen to the Ghanaian voter than any other candidate who would be difficult to sell.

Patricia Appiagyei noted that Alan is a candidate who could be presented to the Ghanaian voter with heads held high as he is marketable and that would surely make the NPP build their campaign on the potentials of the candidate.

She touted his credibility and said, Alan has been widely regarded as a formidable contender to lead the party.

Alan Kyeremanten, whose nomination forms were received by the Committee, said charged the party hierarchy to endeavour to conduct a free and fair election.

He also charged delegates to vote for him as the people of Ghana are rooting for no other person than Alan Kyeremanten to become the next president and change Ghana for the better.