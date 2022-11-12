NDC readies for Greater Accra Regional Congress

The battle lines have been drawn for the Greater Accra Regional contest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) scheduled for Sunday, November 13, 2022, after months of vigorous campaigning.

One of the anxious moments would be whether Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, the incumbent Regional Chairman, would be able to occupy the position for the fourth consecutive time.

But he faces sizzling opposition from four other contenders, who have vowed to give him a good run for his money

Nii Emmanuel Ashie Moore, who lost to Mr Coker in 2018, has resurfaced and has been tipped by analysts to be the key contender in the race.

The other aspirants for the Regional Chairmanship position are: Michael Tetteh Kwetey, Kojo Obeng Benkoh, and Thomas Ashong.

Arrangements

About 970 delegates are expected to converge at the Tema Sports Stadium for the Regional Congress on Sunday.

The main Congress would be heralded by the Regional Women and Youth elections, which would be held at the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre at Cantonments in Accra on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Apart from the Amasaman Constituency, all the other 33 constituencies in the Region have been cleared to participate in the elections.

The Party said the Amasaman constituency elections “is under litigation” and thus cannot participate in the regional elections.

Voting is scheduled to commence at 0900hours and close at 1700hours.

The election will be supervised by the Electoral Commission under the auspices of the NDC Regional Elections Committee.

The Regional Secretary position will also be keenly contested.

The incumbent, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, is being challenged by Victor Quarshie S. Adonoo, who is on a redemption mission after he was unseated by the former in 2018.

Aspirants for the Regional Organiser positions are: Anthony Nukpenu (the incumbent) and Roland Fiifi Taylor.

The battle for the Treasurer position is a two-horse race between Regina Mbilla Akunkel, the incumbent, and Mohammed Norgah.

Similarly, two people are contesting the Youth Organiser position.

They are: Solomon Nii Afutu Quartey, and Amorse Blessing Amos, who is currently the Deputy Youth Organser.

The aspirants for the Women’s Organiser position are: Felicia Mekpoi Bortey (the incumbent), Happy Ogbo Maccarthy Darku, and Lucy Rio.

In the Zongo Caucus race, Stephen Mohammed Ashmar, Mualim Alhassan, Muhammed Liman Nii Noi Nortey, and Ishmalia Horoya Ali (the incumbent) will battle it out.

Party ready

In an interview, Mr Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Greater Accra Regional Secretary, NDC, said the Party had adequately prepared for the elections.

He said the ballot papers were ready, adding that all the aspirants had been furnished with the provisional voter album.

“Currently the aspirants are okay with what we have given them. But we have to do co-options after the elections and some of the constituencies are yet to submit that list,” Mr Chaie said.

He said a committee had also been put in place to streamline the TEIN (NDC Tertiary students’ wing) list because “there is suspicion that the list is over bloated”.

He said the Police would take charge of security at the respective venues to maintain peace and order.

The NDC currently has 20 Parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region.

The Party will be looking forward to add more or maintain their seats in the 2024 general elections, which makes the upcoming regional elections very crucial for the NDC.